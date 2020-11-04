Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 19,336 shares valued at $503,206. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 283.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

