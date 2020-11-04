Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of AtriCure worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 176.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

