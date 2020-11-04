Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 550,105 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after buying an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,837,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,481 in the last 90 days.

A opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

