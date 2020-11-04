Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 496.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EV. TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

