Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 47,720 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 110.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after acquiring an additional 534,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 329,538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 259,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

