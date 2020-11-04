Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of ALLY opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

