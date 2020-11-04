Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,401 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.