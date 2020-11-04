Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

