Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after buying an additional 320,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,340,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,360,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.