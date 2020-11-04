Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,711 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,681.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Shares of PK stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

