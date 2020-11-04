Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 410 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $304.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.74 and a 200 day moving average of $323.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

