Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,352 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

