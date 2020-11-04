QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,331 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,800,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 309,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 143,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,169. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.