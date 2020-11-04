Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $353.76 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

