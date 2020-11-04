Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $353.76 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.54.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
