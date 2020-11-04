Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 372 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 29.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 372,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

