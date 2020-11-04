Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 408.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after buying an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1,159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.