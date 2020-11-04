Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after buying an additional 189,460 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,330,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $103,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,656.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $96,591.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,765. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

