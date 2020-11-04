Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 212.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

