Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,404. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

