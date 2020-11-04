Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

LITE opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel F. Thomas sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $1,148,292.90. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,404. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $28,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

