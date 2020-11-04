Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 24,522.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 145,663 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 889.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 140,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Qualys by 71.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after purchasing an additional 117,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after purchasing an additional 90,973 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,382 shares of company stock worth $5,520,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

