Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 47,500 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of MNKD opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

