Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 42,968 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,968 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of LexinFintech worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 96.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.