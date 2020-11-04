Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 44,652 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,652 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,813,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,262,000 after purchasing an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 69.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

