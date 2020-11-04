Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after buying an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.