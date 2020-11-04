Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 85.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -211.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

