Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $8,704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $329,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,053 shares of company stock worth $21,287,349. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.