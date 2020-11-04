Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,768 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Southern by 79.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Southern by 23.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

