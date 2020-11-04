Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,217,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,095,000 after acquiring an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,963,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,241,000 after purchasing an additional 253,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

NYSE BAX opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.