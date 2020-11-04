7,242 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ecolab by 31.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

ECL opened at $192.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.