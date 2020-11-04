Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 47,855 Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 158.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,855 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 73,479 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

