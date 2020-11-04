DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,602 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after purchasing an additional 889,220 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 298.2% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after acquiring an additional 276,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Allegion by 4,351.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 190,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,115 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $14,995,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

ALLE stock opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

