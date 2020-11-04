Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 16,088 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,110 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,881,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

