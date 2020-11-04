Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,913 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.56.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $276.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day moving average is $214.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

