Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 714 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $1,019,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,528,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,110,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

