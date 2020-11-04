Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,733 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

FR stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

