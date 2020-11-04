Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.47 Million in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 403,310 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $11,544,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $8,947,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,650 shares of company stock valued at $23,928,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

