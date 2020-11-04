Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,632 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

