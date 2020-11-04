Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Main Street Capital worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $44,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

