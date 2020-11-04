Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 314 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

