Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Select Medical worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 389,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $2,510,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.