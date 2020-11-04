Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,657 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Quidel by 12.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 134.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Quidel by 391.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $730,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,043.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $257.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

