Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 461 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,371.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.