Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

