Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 38,092 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 312.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HR opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

