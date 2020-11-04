Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.