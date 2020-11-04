Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,077 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of ManTech International worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ManTech International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in ManTech International by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

