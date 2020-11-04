Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

HLT opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.42, a P/E/G ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

