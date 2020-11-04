Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

