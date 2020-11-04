The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

